JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $127,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $105,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,193. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

