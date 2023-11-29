JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $127,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on CRDO
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $105,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,193. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The story of SharkNinja goes beyond just infomercials
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- J&J, Gilead, BMS: A look at undervalued dividend payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.