JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $130,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

