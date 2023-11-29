JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 356,057 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $118,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SMH stock opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $165.44.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

