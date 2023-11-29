JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $113.45 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $113,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $197.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.75. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.