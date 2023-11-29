JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114.66 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $114,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

