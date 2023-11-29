JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $117.17 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $117,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KWR opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

