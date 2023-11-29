JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.38 Million Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $123,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

