JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $118,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

