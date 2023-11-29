JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $129,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

