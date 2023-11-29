JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,574,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,868,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

