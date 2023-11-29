JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $124,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,923 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ambev by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,226,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 233,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.