JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 556,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $126,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

