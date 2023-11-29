JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,574 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $129,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

