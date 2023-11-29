JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $127.08 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,848,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,009,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

