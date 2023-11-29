JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $127.08 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,848,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,009,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS BBHY opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.
