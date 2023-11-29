JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $119,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

