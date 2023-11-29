Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,074 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

