Kellanova (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.
Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellanova
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
