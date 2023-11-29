Kellanova (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

Kellanova stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

