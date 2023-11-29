Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Financial Comparison

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kenvue and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.58 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 26.29

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kenvue and Reckitt Benckiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Summary

Kenvue beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

