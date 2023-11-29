KeyCorp Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $68.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 17,714.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth about $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

