Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

