Korea Investment CORP Buys 19,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

