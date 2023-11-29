Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,847 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 92.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 975,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

