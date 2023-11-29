Korea Investment CORP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.