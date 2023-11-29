Korea Investment CORP Has $1.45 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.99.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

