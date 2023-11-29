Korea Investment CORP Has $1.63 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

