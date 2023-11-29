Korea Investment CORP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autohome by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Autohome by 21.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 252.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Autohome by 7.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 153,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

ATHM opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

