Korea Investment CORP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

