Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

