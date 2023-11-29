Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

