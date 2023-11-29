Korea Investment CORP Invests $2.30 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

