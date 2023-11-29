Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

