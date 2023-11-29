Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,093 shares of company stock worth $3,223,609. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

