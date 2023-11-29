Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,589,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $101,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,484. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

