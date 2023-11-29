Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after acquiring an additional 201,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

