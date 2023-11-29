Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,690,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

