Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,589 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,464 shares of company stock worth $6,374,679 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 328.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

