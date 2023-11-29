Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,438 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,231 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

LUV stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.