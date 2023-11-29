Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

