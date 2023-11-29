Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,182 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

KMX stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.