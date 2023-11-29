Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,500 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.