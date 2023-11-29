Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,489 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 372,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,660 shares of company stock worth $24,529,313 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

