Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.18 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,399 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

