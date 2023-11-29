Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.18 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,399 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at UiPath
In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on PATH
UiPath Price Performance
PATH stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The story of SharkNinja goes beyond just infomercials
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- J&J, Gilead, BMS: A look at undervalued dividend payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.