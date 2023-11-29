Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY24 guidance at $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.45-$4.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

