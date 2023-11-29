Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

