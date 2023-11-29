Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $193,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $7,448,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.92 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

