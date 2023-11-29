LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $58.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LivaNova by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

