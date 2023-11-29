Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

