L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.43 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

