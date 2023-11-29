L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.43 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

