Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

